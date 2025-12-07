Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
StatsGuru: Half the nation's electoral power hinges on the SIR exercise

India's voter base continues to expand, with 12 states adding 160 million electors since 2004 as the Election Commission prepares to release fresh SIR data on December 16

The combined electorate in 12 states/UTs has grown from 356 million in 2008 to 509 million in 2025. (Photo: Election Commission of India)

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
The Election Commission of India will release preliminary Special Intensive Revision (SIR) data for 12 states, covering half of India’s electorate, on December 16. In earlier years, 19 states underwent intensive revisions in 2002, followed by 7 states in 2003. Unlike the 2002 and 2003 revisions, which stretched beyond 100 days, this exercise is limited to 74 days, culminating on February 14, when the final list would be published. Since 2004, the 12 states have added 160 million people to their rolls.
 
The combined electorate in 12 states/UTs has grown from 356 million in 2008 to 509 million in 2025.
