Statsguru: M&E sector resilient despite growing at slower pace than economy

The Indian media and entertainment industry is resilient despite growing at a slower pace than the economy.

The sector grew 8 per cent in 2023, noted a report by EY and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry. Nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth was about 9 per cent.

Growth is expected to reach double-digit levels in the next few years. Before the pandemic, a similar report in 2019 estimated that the industry would reach Rs 2.4 trillion by 2022. The industry’s size in 2023 was at Rs 2.3 trillion and is expected to touch Rs 3 trillion