Statsguru: Monsoon boosts Delhi's air quality, pollution challenges remain

Statsguru: Monsoon boosts Delhi's air quality, pollution challenges remain

Some regions in the northwest and eastern belts of India have had scant or deficient rainfall this season

Samreen Wani
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2024 | 5:37 PM IST

Air quality in Delhi has improved significantly this monsoon but the national capital’s air woes are far from over.

The average air quality index in Delhi last month (data till 23rd August) was 70, the best since the pandemic, mainly because of abundant rains.

Some regions in the northwest and eastern belts of India have had scant or deficient rainfall this season. But Delhi, which is one of the 13 regions to witness excess rainfall since the beginning of June, has received over 525 mm rainfall or about 22 per cent more than its normal for this

