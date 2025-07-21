Kharif sowing completed in 65% of area as monsoon remains vigorous

Sowing of kharif crops increased as the southwest monsoon remained vigorous over most parts of North-West India during the week ended July 16.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that rainfall from July 10-16 were almost 31 per cent above normal in North-West India. Data from the Department of Agriculture show­ed that kharif sowing had been completed in around 65 per cent of the normal kharif area (109.66 million hectares) till July 18. Sowing will be completed by the first week of August if the monsoon continues to maintain its strong performance for the next few weeks.

Of the main