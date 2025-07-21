Monday, July 21, 2025 | 11:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Kharif sowing completed in 65% of area as monsoon remains vigorous

Kharif sowing completed in 65% of area as monsoon remains vigorous

India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that rainfall from July 10-16 were almost 31 per cent above normal in North-West India

Kharif
premium

Overall, the cumulative southwest monsoon from June 1 to July 21 was almost 7 per cent more than normal.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 11:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sowing of kharif crops increased as the southwest monsoon remained vigorous over most parts of North-West India during the week ended July 16. 
India Meteorological Department (IMD) data showed that rainfall from July 10-16 were almost 31 per cent above normal in North-West India. Data from the Department of Agriculture show­ed that kharif sowing had been completed in around 65 per cent of the normal kharif area (109.66 million hectares) till July 18. Sowing will be completed by the first week of August if the monsoon continues to maintain its strong performance for the next few weeks. 
Of the main
Topics : Kharif season Kharif sowings monsoon rainfall IMD on rains
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon