Ten times. That’s by how much stubble-burning incidents have already increased in Punjab till September 30 over the same period last year. And we have barely entered the paddy harvesting season.

Their potato and pea crop ready, farmers in the state have started the banned slash-and-burn practice. Once paddy is harvested, it is bound to increase several times over.

The air quality in neighbouring land-locked New Delhi, which constantly grapples with deadly pollution from vehicles and round-the-year construction, is now in the “poor” category. This is after enjoying the cleanest air in six years (barring 2020), courtesy