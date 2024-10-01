Business Standard
The problem of stubble burning: From Ground Zero, bad news for Delhi

Punjab's field trial: State, Centre step up efforts, but farmers say policies unclear, assistance insufficient

Since the sowing of wheat begins in late October, farmers are left with little time to remove the stubble, and the quickest and the cheapest way to do so is to burn it File photo: PTI

Sarthak Choudhury Amritsar/Ferozepur/Patiala
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Ten times. That’s by how much stubble-burning incidents have already increased in Punjab till September 30 over the same period last year. And we have barely entered the paddy harvesting season.

Their potato and pea crop ready, farmers in the state have started the banned slash-and-burn practice. Once paddy is harvested, it is bound to increase several times over. 

The air quality in neighbouring land-locked New Delhi, which constantly grapples with deadly pollution from vehicles and round-the-year construction, is now in the “poor” category. This is after enjoying the cleanest air in six years (barring 2020), courtesy
