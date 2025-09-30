Suicides by daily-wage earners up 45% in 5 years, says NCRB report

Daily wage earners continued to be the biggest chunk of those dying by suicides in the country in 2023 as they faced precarious reality of low-paid and insecure work, with little or no safety net.

Suicides by daily wage earners constituted more than one-fourth of total incidents of taking one’s own life in the country in 2023. Since 2019, suicides among daily wage workers have risen 45 per cent, reaching 47,170 in 2023.

Their share in total suicides grew to 27.5 per cent in 2023 against 26.4 per cent in the previous year, making them the single largest affected group,