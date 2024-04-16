Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Supreme Court order on climate change not a recipe to rewrite laws

The Supreme Court of India has always advocated a balance between development and environmental goals, say experts

Supreme Court, SC, Top Court
Premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Subhomoy Bhattacharjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 5:15 PM IST
Experts agree that India will need to enact comprehensive environmental protection law to guide the current mining regulations for industrial promotion, but without disregarding the development concerns to comply with last week’s Supreme Court judgment, which declared climate concerns a Fundamental Right.

The Supreme Court ruled that people have the right to be free from the adverse effects of climate change. These rights should be included in Article 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, the three-judge bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud noted. 

Most significantly, the judgment comes just as the European Court of Human Rights also handed out a
Topics : Climate Change Supreme Court

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon