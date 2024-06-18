Tamil Nadu fire safety check: Short circuits in a fire-safe state

Four persons died after a fire broke out in Zen Paints and Chemicals on May 31

It’s a Friday that P Ramasamy would like to forget. Ramasamy, who runs Jayam Metal Finishers, a micro-level automobile ancillary unit in the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kakkalur on the outskirts of Chennai, recalls the fire that broke out in a neighbouring factory on May 31.

The factory, Zen Paints and Chemicals, packed with inflammable painting material and chemicals, turned into ashes in a matter of time. The fire claimed four lives.

A short circuit was the cause of the fire at Zen Paints, which has been operating here for the last seven years. "In the blast, the windows of my office