Business Standard
Tamil Nadu fire safety check: Short circuits in a fire-safe state

The fourth part of the series on fire safety talks about Tamil Nadu's building norms and the violations

Four persons died after a fire broke out in Zen Paints and Chemicals on May 31
Four persons died after a fire broke out in Zen Paints and Chemicals on May 31

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 11:03 PM IST
It’s a Friday that P Ramasamy would like to forget. Ramasamy, who runs Jayam Metal Finishers, a micro-level automobile ancillary unit in the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kakkalur on the outskirts of Chennai, recalls the fire that broke out in a neighbouring factory on May 31. 

The factory, Zen Paints and Chemicals, packed with inflammable painting material and chemicals, turned into ashes in a matter of time. The fire claimed four lives.

A short circuit was the cause of the fire at Zen Paints, which has been operating here for the last seven years. "In the blast, the windows of my office
Topics : fire safety Tamil Nadu Fire accident

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 11:03 PM IST

