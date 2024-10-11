Tapping wastewater: Govt floats 50% reuse mandate for bulk users by 2031

The government has proposed regulations aimed at reducing water waste, with new mandates that set a bold target: 50 per cent wastewater reuse by 2031 for bulk consumers. These regulations will require entities consuming over 5,000 litres daily to register with authorities and implement comprehensive wastewater treatment measures.

For new bulk users, the minimum reuse mandates will gradually ramp up. Residential societies, for instance, will start at a 20 per cent reuse requirement in the 2027-28 financial year (FY28), progressing to 50 per cent by FY31. The Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change (MoEFCC) detailed these requirements