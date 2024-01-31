Tax roadblock to tourism drive: India isn't 1st choice for foreign tourists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have reinforced India’s focus on tourism, which is still struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19 amid a stressed geopolitical and economic situation.
India offers attractive places for tourism, ranging from one of the wonders of the world, Taj Mahal, to heritage sites such as Khajuraho, Red Fort, Agra Fort, Qutub Minar, Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, and from pilgrimage areas like Puri, Rameswaram, Tirupati, Amritsar, Ujjain, Ayodhya, and Kedarnath, to wildlife sanctuaries and parks at Kaziranga, Ranthambore, Kanha, Sariska, and Corbett.
