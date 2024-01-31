Sensex (    %)
                        
Tax roadblock to tourism drive: India isn't 1st choice for foreign tourists

India is still not the first choice for foreign tourists and operators because it levies higher taxes and Southeast Asian countries promote themselves more

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep highlighted India’s immense tourism potential
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep highlighted India’s immense tourism potential

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Lakshadweep and the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya have reinforced India’s focus on tourism, which is still struggling to recover from the effects of Covid-19 amid a stressed geopolitical and economic situation.
 
India offers attractive places for tourism, ran­g­ing from one of the wonders of the world, Taj Mah­al, to heritage sites such as Khajuraho, Red Fort, Agra Fort, Qutub Minar, Ajanta Caves, Ellora Cav­es, and from pilgrimage areas like Puri, Ram­es­wa­ram, Tirupati, Amritsar, Ujjain, Ayodhya, and Ke­d­arnath, to wildlife sanctuaries and parks at Kazir­anga, Ranthambore, Kanha, Sariska, and Corbett.
 
Topics : tourism Tourists foreign tourists in India Travel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

