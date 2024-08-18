Business Standard
'Terrible, disturbing', says IMF's Gita Gopinath on Kolkata murder case

From an economic point of view, she said it is important to ensure women's safety at the workplace to raise India's female labour force participation rate (LFPR), which is very low at present

Ruchika ChitravanshiIndivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2024 | 4:49 PM IST

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath has condemned the murder and rape of a lady doctor in Kolkata as a terrible and disturbing incident.

"Personally, it is terrible to have any event of this kind. It is disturbing," she told Business Standard here.

"Leaving aside the impact of these incidents on the economy, it is absolutely critical and non-negotiable that Indian women should feel safe. Full stop," she asserted.

From an economic point of view, she said it is important to ensure women's safety at the workplace to raise India’s female labour force participation

