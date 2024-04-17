Business Standard
Terrorists kill migrant worker from Bihar in targeted attack in Anantnag

They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries

Rajouri: Security personnel near the site of an encounter with terrorists in Kandi area of Rajouri district, Friday, May 5, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.(PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

A worker from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials here said.
They said the terrorists fired upon Raja Shah from point blank range at Jablipora in Bijbehara area, resulting in critical injuries.
He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries, they said.
The incident has taken place in the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency which is going to polls in the third phase on May 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : terrorist Bihar

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 10:04 PM IST

