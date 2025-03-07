The bookkeeper: Brian Murray faces another tech-tonic moment in publishing

Brian Murray never set out to lead one of the world’s largest publishing houses. In fact, the first four years of his career had nothing to do with books at all — he was an engineer at a company that built training simulators for nuclear power plants.

“I was not an English major. I had studied physics and engineering at a university in Washington, DC,” says the tall American.

While the tech job was fascinating, business is where his interest lay, which led him to Columbia Business School in New York, where he found himself drawn to the intersection of