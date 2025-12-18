Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 11:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / The new nomenclature: Rewriting of lawmaking convention - in Hindi

The new nomenclature: Rewriting of lawmaking convention - in Hindi

Congress leader P Chidambaram said the long-standing convention had been to present the English version of a Bill with an English title and the Hindi version with a Hindi title

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha
premium

Article 348(1)(b) of the Constitution provides that, until Parliament decides otherwise, the authoritative texts of all Bills, Acts, ordinances, orders, rules and regulations at the Union and state levels must be in English | (Photo:PTI)

Archis Mohan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Opposition lawmakers have renewed objections to the government’s growing practice of giving Hindi titles to proposed legislation, arguing it violates constitutional requirements and marginalises non-Hindi speakers.
 
The issue surfaced again on Monday after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. Revolutionary Socialist Party (A) lawmaker N K Premchandran said he struggled to pronounce the Hindi title and argued that naming Bills in Hindi breached Article 348 of the Constitution, which mandates English as the authoritative language for legislation.
 
Similar objections were raised on Tuesday when Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj
Topics : Lok Sabha Parliament winter session Hindi
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon