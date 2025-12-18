The new nomenclature: Rewriting of lawmaking convention - in Hindi

Opposition lawmakers have renewed objections to the government’s growing practice of giving Hindi titles to proposed legislation, arguing it violates constitutional requirements and marginalises non-Hindi speakers.

The issue surfaced again on Monday after Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan introduced the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha. Revolutionary Socialist Party (A) lawmaker N K Premchandran said he struggled to pronounce the Hindi title and argued that naming Bills in Hindi breached Article 348 of the Constitution, which mandates English as the authoritative language for legislation.

Similar objections were raised on Tuesday when Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj