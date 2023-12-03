Sensex (0.74%)
To Lord or not to Lord: Justice's retort in a recent hearing revives debate

Justice's retort in a recent hearing revives debate, after apex court observed in Feb that it's not compulsory to call judges 'My Lord'

court
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
“How many times will you say ‘My Lords’? If you stop saying this, then I will give you half of my salary,” Justice P S Narasimha of the Supreme Court recently told a lawyer during a hearing. “Why don’t you use ‘Sir’, instead?”
 
The law does not prescribe the use of the word “Lordship”, “my lord” or “your honour”. “It’s a colonial hangover which continues till date,” says Sameer Jain, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitor.
 
The term “Lords” is borrowed from the English nobility, which were addressed as “Lords” and “Ladies”. Back in the day, judges came from nobility and ended up being addressed similarly.
 

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 10:35 PM IST

