To Lord or not to Lord: Justice's retort in a recent hearing revives debate



“How many times will you say ‘My Lords’? If you stop saying this, then I will give you half of my salary,” Justice P S Narasimha of the Supreme Court recently told a lawyer during a hearing. “Why don’t you use ‘Sir’, instead?”

The law does not prescribe the use of the word “Lordship”, “my lord” or “your honour”. “It’s a colonial hangover which continues till date,” says Sameer Jain, managing partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitor.



The term “Lords” is borrowed from the English nobility, which were addressed as “Lords” and “Ladies”. Back in the day, judges came from nobility and ended up being addressed similarly.

