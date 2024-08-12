To the top, by dint of merit: Meet Somanathan, newly appointed Cabinet secy

Since India’s Independence, T V Somanathan will be the second finance secretary to have become Cabinet secretary, the senior-most position in the civil services, also known as India’s steel frame. The first finance secretary to have been elevated to this position was P K Kaul, in February 1985.



It has taken almost four decades before another finance secretary is taking charge of the Cabinet secretariat in Raisina Hill.

So, where did finance secretaries in the past several years disappear after they completed their tenure? Well, one of them became finance minister (we are referring to H M Patel