Home / India News / Travel bodies join hands to revive Kashmir tourism post-terror attack

Travel bodies join hands to revive Kashmir tourism post-terror attack

Tourism associations express solidarity with Jammu and Kashmir after Pahalgam terror attack; hoteliers offer discounts as confidence-building begins

A tourist on the banks of Dal Lake as she waits for transport to leave for Srinagar airport, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: Reuters
Prakash also noted that hoteliers in the state are going out of their way to offer discounts to attract customers back. | Photo: Reuters

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

Major associations in the travel and hospitality sector have joined hands in an effort to revive the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack in April.
 
This comes after the Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) recently launched a ‘Chalo Kashmir’ campaign to encourage travel to the region.
 
“All the major associations have expressed solidarity with Kashmir and the entire tourism industry of the state, and the effect of this (the terror attack) will take some time to wear off,” Ajay Prakash, vice-chairman, Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality (FAITH), told Business Standard. 
Topics : Jammu and Kashmir Indian tourism Online travel agencies

