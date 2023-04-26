close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Toxic differences persist over ban decision on monocrotophos pesticide

The industry is lobbying for total relaxation of a three-year-old veto but wants lethal chemical proscribed; civil society demands an extension of the ban

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
pesticides
Premium

On why monocrotophos has not been kept in the list of banned pesticides despite it being on the WHO list of harmful chemicals

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 7:22 PM IST
Follow Us
Ahead of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing scheduled for April 28 on the controversy over a ban on 27 pesticides, a section of industry has questioned the basis on which monocrotophos, considered one of the most harmful pesticides for human health, has been included in the list of 24 on which a ban was lifted by a draft order issued in February 2023.
But civil society representatives are questioning the draft on a very different ground. They are arguing that the move to dilute the original ban order on all 27 pesticides is wrong and overlooks several key factors.
The SC sought the Centre’s reply in four weeks (from March 27, 2023) explaining the basis on which the original ban order was reversed and also placed on record the reports of the committee formed to review the ban.
Or

Also Read

Is it time for India to abandon GMO crop fears?

Civil society, pesticide industry present contrasting picture on ban order

Archean Chemical gains 12% on debut, shares worth Rs 1,014 cr traded

Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said

Supreme Court upholds 10 per cent reservation for EWS in 3:2 verdict

Punjab after Parkash Singh Badal: An era passes and a new one begins

Defying police notice, Maha farmers start 52-km 'long march' in Ahmednagar

Indo-Korea bilateral trade grows 17% to record $27.8 bn in 2022: Kotra

Amit Shah launches IFFCO's nano DAP fertiliser for commercial sale

PM Modi calls for integrated, inclusive global response to healthcare

Topics : Pesticides

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 7:22 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Power Min revises framework to supply cheapest power lot first to consumers

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

Withdrawing summons issued to Delhi CM Kejriwal: Goa police informs HC

Centre not allowing MCD polls; will approach court: Delhi CM in Assembly
2 min read
Premium

Looking for long-term partner for EV business: M&M exec director Jejurikar

Rajesh Jejurikar, executive director, M&M
4 min read

Delhi Waqf board can only be custodian, not owner of properties: Centre

Delhi High Court
4 min read

Health Min calls for building equitable, sustainable global healthcare

Mansukh L. Mandaviya
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Obituary: Parkash Singh Badal, a consummate politician, passes away

Parkash Singh Badal
5 min read

Operation Sheesh Mahal: Why do BJP and Congress want Delhi CM to resign?

Kejriwal, Delhi CM, arvind Kejriwal
3 min read

Shelly Oberoi re-elected MCD Mayor: Why fresh polls? All you need to know

Mayor Shelly Oberoi
3 min read

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal passes away at 95

Parkash Singh Badal
2 min read

CSR spend in Northeast anything but generous in FY22, shows data

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon