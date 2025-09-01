Toyota Kirloskar Motor eyes Team India lead sponsorship after Dream11 exit

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, a joint venture between Japan’s Toyota Motor Corporation and India’s Kirloskar Group, is interested in becoming the lead sponsor of Team India, according to two people in the know.

This comes after Dream11’s withdrawal from sponsorship following the government’s ban on real money games under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to officially release a new tender for a lead sponsor. Earlier, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed that the deal with Dream11 had ended and the process was being initiated to secure a