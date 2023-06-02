True account: Why Indian companies don't sweat over high audit fees

In this section

Active Covid-19 cases in country drop to 3,736, total death toll 531,874

Maharashtra CM takes part in celebrations of Shivaji Maharaj's coronation

Meghalaya HC pulls up govt for allowing coal export without seeking origin

Court approves supplementary charge sheet against Tytler in 1984 riots case

CRISIL SME Tracker: Strong domestic demand to drive pharma growth in FY23

Budget 2023: Income tax slabs changed under new tax regime. Details here

Old income tax regime vs new income tax regime: Which one is better?

UPI charges: Here is how interchange fees on wallet payments will work

