close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Uniform Civil Code: No uniformity in legal voices over states' power

While some argue that the Parliament is entrusted with enacting UCC, others point to states having the power to legislate on personal laws

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami
Premium

8 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Follow Us
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier this week said the draft proposal for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) was ready and the state government would come up with a final report on the matter in two months.
This poses the question whether states have the power to enact such a personal law. According to legal experts, the answer is not that simple. It depends on the interpretation of Article 44 of the Constitution, which says: “The State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a uniform civil code throughout the territory of India.”
“As held by the Supreme Court, the power of states to legislate on subjects to the extent entrusted upon Union Parliament, whether exercised or not, be deemed to be restricted. This means that if the power to legislate upon a matter is entrusted upon Parliament, whether Parliament has exercised the same or not, states should not legislate on it,” said Rohit Ja
Or

Also Read

Constitution Day: How India's founding document came to make history

Delhi HC seeks RBI response on implementation of Uniform Banking Code

Here's all you need to know about basic structure of Indian Constitution

NCLT extends Reliance Capital debt resolution deadline to January

Joshimath: SC declines urgent hearing, says institutions working on it

India surpasses Rs 85,000 cr worth mobile phone exports in FY23: Data

Sachin Pilot should quit Congress, form new party: RLP chief Beniwal

Top Headlines: ICICI-Videocon fraud case, mutual funds equity bets and more

No sweeping power or a draconian move: MoS IT on govt's fact-checking unit

ICICI-Videocon fraud case: CBI files charge sheet against Kochhars, Dhoot

Topics : Uniform Civil Code | Uttarakhand | legal

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 2:19 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon