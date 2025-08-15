Friday, August 15, 2025 | 12:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Unrecognised parties transparent, still behind national, regional parties

Unrecognised parties transparent, still behind national, regional parties

In FY18, merely 125 RUPPs (5.43 per cent) had their audited statements, and 82 RUPPs (3.56 per cent) had their contribution reports in public domain

In FY23, only one of six national parties filed their audited statements before October 31, 2023

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Just one in every four registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) had their audited annual statements in public domain for 2022-23 (FY23).
 
Despite a really low compliance rate, it is still more than four times compared to the measly rate of 5.43 per cent during FY18.
 
Data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) suggests that RUPPs have higher compliance in submitting their audited annual statements and contribution reports to state chief electoral officers (CEOs). The scanned copies are then uploaded on the websites of different state CEOs for public viewing within three days of receipt of these documents.
 
In FY18,
