Unrecognised parties transparent, still behind national, regional parties

Just one in every four registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) had their audited annual statements in public domain for 2022-23 (FY23).

Despite a really low compliance rate, it is still more than four times compared to the measly rate of 5.43 per cent during FY18.

Data from the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) suggests that RUPPs have higher compliance in submitting their audited annual statements and contribution reports to state chief electoral officers (CEOs). The scanned copies are then uploaded on the websites of different state CEOs for public viewing within three days of receipt of these documents.

In FY18,