UP govt plans to invest Rs 4,200 crore to develop Buddhist Circuit

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to invest ₹4,200 crore to develop Buddhist Circuit to boost religious and spiritual tourism in the state.

The six prominent Buddhist Circuit hotspots comprise Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa.

UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said in the first phase, ₹2,220 crore would be spent on tourism development projects in Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti and Kapilvastu.

In the second phase, tourism sites in Kaushambi and Sansika would be taken up. A preliminary project report (PPR) has already been sent to the central government. The funds for the development of the Buddhist Circuit