Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP govt plans to invest Rs 4,200 crore to develop Buddhist Circuit

UP govt plans to invest Rs 4,200 crore to develop Buddhist Circuit

Bid to boost religious and spiritual tourism for $trillion economy target

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM
Premium

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government is planning to invest ₹4,200 crore to develop Buddhist Circuit to boost religious and spiritual tourism in the state.
 
The six prominent Buddhist Circuit hotspots comprise Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi and Sankisa.
 
UP tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said in the first phase, ₹2,220 crore would be spent on tourism development projects in Sarnath, Kushinagar, Shravasti and Kapilvastu.
 
In the second phase, tourism sites in Kaushambi and Sansika would be taken up. A preliminary project report (PPR) has already been sent to the central government. The funds for the development of the Buddhist Circuit
Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh government Buddhist Circuit Religious tourism

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon