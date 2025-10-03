Friday, October 03, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttar Pradesh housing projects worth ₹7,000 crore launched for urban push

These 21 realty projects will develop almost 11,000 units spanning residential apartments, commercial spaces and shops in major cities

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

In a major push for planned urban development in Uttar Pradesh, housing infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore have been launched in the state.
 
These 21 realty projects will develop almost 11,000 units spanning residential apartments, commercial spaces and shops in major cities  such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Bareilly, Varanasi, Mathura etc.
 
The projects are expected to catalyse balanced urban growth across UP, reduce the pressure on metropolitan cities and generate fresh regional avenues of economic activity.
 
Recently, UP Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP RERA) gave its nod to these projects to accelerate housing availability, generate
