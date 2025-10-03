Uttar Pradesh housing projects worth ₹7,000 crore launched for urban push

In a major push for planned urban development in Uttar Pradesh, housing infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore have been launched in the state.

These 21 realty projects will develop almost 11,000 units spanning residential apartments, commercial spaces and shops in major cities such as Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Bareilly, Varanasi, Mathura etc.

The projects are expected to catalyse balanced urban growth across UP, reduce the pressure on metropolitan cities and generate fresh regional avenues of economic activity.