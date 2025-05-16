UP's target to triple exports by 2030 has competition from other states

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in April announced a plan to triple exports by 2030, setting an ambitious target amid competition from other Indian states and global tariff tensions. India made exports worth $433 billion in FY25, with Gujarat (26 per cent), Maharashtra (15 per cent), Tamil Nadu (11 per cent), Karnataka (7 per cent) and UP (5 per cent) as the top five states.
Data from the national Niryat portal shows that Gujarat has made significant growth, with exports rising from $59 billion in