Friday, May 16, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP's target to triple exports by 2030 has competition from other states

UP's target to triple exports by 2030 has competition from other states

For UP to achieve its target of $66 billion in exports by 2030, it would require a CAGR of 10.2%

Exports, Export
Premium

UP exported electronic and engineering goods worth $5.3 billion and $4.4 billion in FY25. Photo: Bloomberg

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government in April announced a plan to triple exports by 2030, setting an ambitious target amid competition from other Indian states and global tariff tensions. India made exports worth $433 billion in FY25, with Gujarat (26 per cent), Maharashtra (15 per cent), Tamil Nadu (11 per cent), Karnataka (7 per cent) and UP (5 per cent) as the top five states. 
 
Data from the national Niryat portal shows that Gujarat has made significant growth, with exports rising from $59 billion in
Topics : BS Number Wise Uttar Pradesh government Uttar Pradesh Trade exports

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon