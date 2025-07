Former Vice-President (V-P) Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned on July 21 with 751 days remaining in his tenure, citing health reasons. Before Dhankhar, two V-Ps — V V Giri in 1969 and R Venkataraman in 1987 — resigned from office before completing their term.

As a chair of the Rajya Sabha (RS), Dhankhar’s legacy is a mixed bag. While the average number of hours the RS functioned during his tenure was lower than his two predecessors, the upper house exceeded 100