Business Standard
Home / India News / UPSC recommendations fall short of direct recruitment requirement

UPSC recommendations fall short of direct recruitment requirement

Larger proportion of government posts meant for general category goes unfulfilled

UPSC
Premium

UPSC's annual reports have included lateral entry as part of this method of recruitment since 2019-20. Image: Shutterstock

Samreen Wani New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the debate over lateral entry continues, there is a trend to note. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has not recommended enough candidates for posts in governments and state-run public organisations through the direct selection process. This has led to shortfalls, especially in medical roles and for people in the general category.

The UPSC, apart from recruitments through periodic examinations, can directly recruit people for Group A and gazetted Group B posts of the central government, union territories, statutory organisations, local bodies and public institutions. Such recruitment for technical, scientific and non-technical posts is done through interviews,

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon