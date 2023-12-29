US Pentagon fact sheet: 'Decisive year' for open, stable Indo-Pacific

The US Department of Defense (the Pentagon) plans to bolster India’s defence modernisation, including by advancing the priorities outlined in the “road map for US – India Defence Industrial Cooperation,” to co-produce fighter jet engines and Stryker armoured vehicles.



In its annual report for 2023 released on Wednesday, the Pentagon says it has worked alongside allies and partners to deliver ground-breaking achievements for peace, stability, and deterrence in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

There are plans for modernising the scope of military engagement with India by incorporating advanced fighter aircraft and strategic bombers in our exercises. This would strengthen