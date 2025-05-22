Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh govt acquires land worth ₹5,500 cr near expressways

Uttar Pradesh govt acquires land worth ₹5,500 cr near expressways

The process of land acquisition would continue, since only 70 per cent of the approved land has been taken so fa

The scheme is also aimed at pushing the 'Make in UP' and 'Made in UP' agenda while attracting investment.

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh has acquired land worth more than ₹5,500 crore nearby key expressways to bolster the state’s vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2029.
 
So far, the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority has acquired 3,827 hectares from farmers for developing industrial hubs dedicated to different sectors.
 
"The land parcels have been acquired in the periphery of major expressway projects in UP including Ganga Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway," a senior official said.
 
The Yogi Adityanath government has envisioned the acquisition of more than 5,000 hectares of land near these expressways for developing industrial
