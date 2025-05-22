Uttar Pradesh govt acquires land worth ₹5,500 cr near expressways

Uttar Pradesh has acquired land worth more than ₹5,500 crore nearby key expressways to bolster the state’s vision of becoming a trillion-dollar economy by 2029.

So far, the UP Expressway Industrial Development Authority has acquired 3,827 hectares from farmers for developing industrial hubs dedicated to different sectors.

"The land parcels have been acquired in the periphery of major expressway projects in UP including Ganga Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, Purvanchal Expressway and Gorakhpur Link Expressway," a senior official said.

The Yogi Adityanath government has envisioned the acquisition of more than 5,000 hectares of land near these expressways for developing industrial