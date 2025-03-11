Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uttar Pradesh govt saves Rs 10,000 cr annually via direct benefit transfer

Speaking in the UP Vidhan Sabha, Adityanath termed DBT a "decisive blow against corruption"

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks in the state Legislative Council during the Budget session of UP Assembly, in Lucknow, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (Photo:PTI)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is saving nearly ₹10,000 crore annually by plugging leakages through direct benefit transfer (DBT), said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
 
In the state, 207 schemes spanning 11 departments — including 113 central and 94 state-sponsored schemes — operate under the DBT framework. Nearly 91 million people receive payments totaling over ₹1.11 trillion annually, saving the state government ₹10,000 crore.
 
Speaking in the UP Vidhan Sabha, Adityanath termed DBT a “decisive blow against corruption.”
 
Under DBT, beneficiary funds are deposited directly into bank accounts, eliminating middlemen and reducing corruption.  
 
UP also leads the country in digital transactions,
