Home / India News / Uttar Pradesh govt sees 40% jump in registered factories in 2 years

Uttar Pradesh govt sees 40% jump in registered factories in 2 years

Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an increase of nearly 14,000 registered factories over the past eight years under the Yogi Adityanath government

The state currently has 26,915 registered factories, Secretary (Labour and Employment) M K Shanmuga Samundaram said. | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

The number of registered factories in Uttar Pradesh has surged by 40 per cent in two years to nearly 27,000 in the current financial year, signaling a major manufacturing push in the state.
 
The count was 19,100 in FY23. Uttar Pradesh has witnessed an increase of nearly 14,000 registered factories over the past eight years under the Yogi Adityanath government, which first came to power in 2017.
 
The state currently has 26,915 registered factories, Secretary (Labour and Employment) M K Shanmuga Samundaram said.
 
According to the Annual Survey of Industries 2022-23, UP is behind Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Maharashtra in
Topics : Uttar Pradesh Factory growth factories

