Realtors adopt green building practices amid Bengaluru water crisis

As Bengaluru grapples with water scarcity, the city’s real estate developers are adopting green building practices and sustainable solutions aimed at conserving water and helping residents mitigate the crisis.

Sobha, a city-based real estate developer, said there is an increased customer interest in water metres, treated wastewater reuse, rainwater harvesting, water-saving fixtures, and sustainability initiatives.

“Given the circumstances, sustainability is now in the spotlight, calling for intervention from government and non-government organisations. These include encouraging rainwater harvesting, instituting water conservation measures, upgrading wastewater treatment facilities, and restoring lakes and water bodies. With increasing concerns about environmental sustainability and climate change, consumers are actively seeking products and services that minimise their ecological footprint,” said Prasanna Venkatesh, executive vice-president — plumbing, fire & environment, Sobha.

Sobha said it is integrating efficient rainwater harvesting and wastewater treatment systems in its projects, ensuring good-quality water for reuse.

“Sobha practices a four-pipe water supply system which is unique in the industry where dual plumbing in water supply systems is common practice. We have different stages of centralised water and wastewater treatment plants. There are dedicated networks for each type of water so that the overall energy consumption is less and water losses due to rejection/backwash are reduced significantly,” said Venkatesh.

For Shriram Properties, sustainability has been a core focus area. “Our projects adhere to rigorous standards, with our latest endeavours boasting best-in-class sustainable features. These encompass water conservation, waste management, energy efficiency, renewable energy utilisation, biodiversity preservation, creation of green spaces, and initiatives for climate change mitigation and adaptation,” said Murali Malayappan, chairman and managing director, Shriram Properties.

Malayappan believes that customers are willing to pay for the additional sustainable benefits.

“Incorporating the latest sustainability technologies does entail a cost, but customers are increasingly willing to invest more for these advanced features. A significant portion of our customer base comprises environmentally-conscious millennials. Therefore, prioritising cutting-edge technologies related to water and power consumption, as well as other sustainability features, remain a key focus for us,” he added.



The Concorde group has embedded smart and tech-enabled elements into all its properties as a standard feature. It is aiming to bolster security and foster energy conservation through home automation.

“We are broadening our scope to incorporate more environmentally-sustainable practices. As an example, all our forthcoming projects will incorporate provisions for electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, aligning with our commitment to greener initiatives,” said Anil RG, managing director, Concorde.

“Moreover, in our commercial ventures, we are placing emphasis on biophilic design principles. By prioritising biophilic design, we strive to contribute to the creation of a more environmentally-friendly and harmonious workspace environment,” he added.

A Prestige group spokesperson said, “We recognise our responsibility and established water conservation initiatives such as rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plans, and sustainable water management practices.”