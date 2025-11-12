Thursday, November 13, 2025 | 12:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / When custody turns fatal: India's unending cycle of deaths in detention

NHRC data show over 28,000 custodial deaths since 2009, mostly in judicial custody; survey finds half of police support harsh methods and some hold prejudiced views about Dalits

Custodial death
The report also highlights deep-rooted prejudices within the force. In Gujarat, Karnataka, and Delhi, a major number of police personnel admitted believing that Dalits were “to some extent” naturally prone to committing crime. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)

Jayant Pankaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 11:59 PM IST

On November 6, three Railway Police Force personnel were booked for alleged murder after a Dalit man died in custody. The case has once again drawn attention to a troubling pattern of custodial deaths across India.
Between 2009 and 2023, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received nearly 28,258 reports of custodial deaths, underscoring the persistence of the issue despite repeated calls for reform. In 2023–24, UP, Punjab, and Bihar recorded the highest number of such cases.
 
On the rise
 
Data shows that over 90% of custodial deaths occur in judicial custody, with the remainder taking place in police
