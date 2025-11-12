When custody turns fatal: India's unending cycle of deaths in detention

On November 6, three Railway Police Force personnel were booked for alleged murder after a Dalit man died in custody. The case has once again drawn attention to a troubling pattern of custodial deaths across India.

Between 2009 and 2023, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) received nearly 28,258 reports of custodial deaths, underscoring the persistence of the issue despite repeated calls for reform. In 2023–24, UP, Punjab, and Bihar recorded the highest number of such cases.

On the rise

Data shows that over 90% of custodial deaths occur in judicial custody, with the remainder taking place in police