Why Jaishankar and not PM Modi may attend Maldives president's swearing-in

Archipelagic state's new leader is changing his predecessor's 'India First' policy

Mohamed Muizzu
Premium

Mohamed Muizzu, the new President of Maldives | Photo: Reuters

Aditi Phadnis New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 3:50 PM IST
In all probability, not Prime Minister Narendra Modi but Foreign Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the November 17 swearing-in ceremony of Mohamed Muizzu, the new President of Maldives, say informed sources, citing the PM’s domestic preoccupations, including assembly elections. But back in 2019, when the same round of state elections was on, Modi was the only head of state at the swearing-in ceremony of another Maldives President, Ibrahim Solih.

What has changed? How did Maldives go from being ‘India First’ to ‘India Out’? Worse, is geopolitics propelling India into becoming a factor in the domestic politics of Maldives?

The ‘India First’ policy was spelt out by Solih. Coming as it did after his predecessor, President Abdullah Yameen’s perceived

Topics : Narendra Modi Maldives Maldives India relations International Relations

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 3:42 PM IST

