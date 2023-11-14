Kapil Singh — not his real name — be­came a contractual driver with a state-run outfit in the National Ca­pital Region of Delhi. He was ex­cited to be taking the wheel at an electric vehicle (EV) made by one of the country’s fo­remost carmakers. It came with a 15-ampere charger that took the battery from zero to full in seven hours. And the EV could travel 250 km or so on one full charge. Singh would not tire of praising his vehicle before his friends.

His fervour dimmed a little when he faced an unexpected roadblock when his charger began to malfunction. He first thought he would charge his EV at a state-run charging station. However, he soon discovered that