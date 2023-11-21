Sensex (0.42%)
65930.77 + 275.62
Nifty (0.45%)
19783.40 + 89.40
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
41883.50 + 27.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.07%)
6459.55 -4.75
Nifty Bank (0.24%)
43689.15 + 104.20
Heatmap

Winter session of Parliament before Lok Sabha polls is usually short

The last winter session of the 16th Lok Sabha in 2018, convened ahead of the 2019 general election, had worked for just 74 hours

Parliament
Premium

Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Samreen Wani New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2023 | 10:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The winter session of Parliament, which will begin next month, will be the second shortest of this Lok Sabha (the one in 2022 was the shortest with just 13 sittings). It will last barely 19 days, and will also be the 17th Lok Sabha’s last Parliament session before the country heads for a general election next year.

This is not an aberration. Data from PRS Legislative Research, a New-Delhi based independent institute that tracks the country’s legislative business, shows that shorter winter sessions before an election year are a norm.
 
The last winter session of the 16th Lok Sabha in 2018, convened ahead of the 2019 general election, had worked for just 74 hours. Compare that to the first winter session

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

In tricky terrains, Uttarkashi rescue ops without a definite deadline

Supreme Court orders Delhi govt to transfer ad funds for rapid rail project

Amid Gaza crisis, India donates $2.5 mn to UN for Palestinian refugees

PM Modi diverts attention, Adani dupes people: Rahul Gandhi in Rajasthan

G20 virtual meet chance to discuss Delhi declaration execution: Kant

Topics : Parliament winter session Lok Sabha

First Published: Nov 21 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs Australia T20s full scheduleTelangana Assembly elections 2023 LIVERajasthan Assembly elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly polls 2023 LIVE UpdatesInnova Hycross GX Limited EditionGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi Air Quality

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

IND vs AUS LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Final UpdatesICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributorDiwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time highHere's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon