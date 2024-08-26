With free visa culminating soon, Indian tourists to Thailand surge

With Thailand extending visa-free travel to Indians till November 11 (which began from November 10, 2023), tourists from the country, supported by more airline capacity and lower average fares, are making a beeline to the neighbouring country.

As a result, top hotels in Bangkok have not only witnessed a surge in Indian tourists but are also seeing them stay for a longer period of time.

According to data from Cirium, the number of passengers visiting Thailand from India has gone up by over 15 per cent to 775,625 in the first five months of this calendar year from 672,448