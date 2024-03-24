World TB Day: As India's eradication deadline nears, BIMARU states a drag

As India’s 2025 deadline to end Tuberculosis (TB) draws near, some states lag behind others.

While India's TB cure rate is 27.8 per cent, 11 states have lower rates than the national average as per data from the India TB Report 2023. The laggards account for a third of India's notified patients. Most patients with a lower cure rate live in the BIMARU (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) states.

The BIMARU acronym was coined in the 1980s to refer to states which are lagging on key economic and other indicators-including the availability of health services which can help deal with