World TB Day: As India's eradication deadline nears, BIMARU states a drag

Experts say that despite the decline in incidence rates, the 2025 deadline may be ambitious

Premium

Sanket KoulSamreen Wani New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2024 | 10:46 AM IST
As India’s 2025 deadline to end Tuberculosis (TB) draws near, some states lag behind others.  

While India's TB cure rate is 27.8 per cent, 11 states have lower rates than the national average as per data from the India TB Report 2023. The laggards account for a third of India's notified patients. Most patients with a lower cure rate live in the BIMARU (Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh) states.

The BIMARU acronym was coined in the 1980s to refer to states which are lagging on key economic and other indicators-including the availability of health services which can help deal with

Topics : World TB Day Tuberculosis Tuberculosis in India World Health Organisation Uttar Pradesh Bihar Health Ministry

First Published: Mar 24 2024 | 10:46 AM IST

