Basmati exporters seek separate Board for focussed attention on the sector

This Board, as per a series of letters and meetings that basmati exporters have had with top government departments and officials in recent weeks, could ensure focused attention on the entire basmati value chain, from seed production to final exports.

India is one of the world’s largest exporters of basmati rice, accounting for almost 6 million tonnes in a financial year, valued at around Rs 60,000 crore. Some exporters want the new Board to function under the Ministry of Agriculture.

Basmati is by far one of India’s largest agricultural exports by value. The crop, cultivated across GI-notified regions of Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, parts of Jammu, and Punjab, supports the livelihoods of 1.5–2.0 million farmers in the Indo-Gangetic belt.

Meanwhile, in communications with the government, the basmati exporters have argued that though at present the country has the Basmati Export Development Foundation (BDEF) and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), which conduct research and innovation on new basmati variants, there is no one dedicated agency that manages the entire value chain of basmati rice exports — right from seeds to farmers, to production, to maintenance of quality, and to exports.

The exporters, as per letters, are demanding creation of a separate Board to ensure that purity and IPR-related issues of basmati rice are handled in an efficient manner, farming is done in a scientific and sustainable manner using good agricultural practices (GAP), and adherence with strict phytosanitary norms is maintained.

“Such a Board will also effectively deal with all issues related to residual levels in Indian basmati rice, something which is a major area of concern for us as it compels countries to put up non-tariff barriers,” the official explained.

The exporters said if ICAR-developed basmati rice varieties are directly made available to farmers, then it would ensure purity of seeds, aroma, texture, and also ensure higher earnings for farmers. The proposed Board will help in protecting India’s GI and patents infringement of Indian basmati, ensure sustainable agriculture in line with changing climate, and promote the use of low pesticides in crops.

The exporters, a significant number of whom are from Punjab under the banner of the Punjab Rice Millers and Exporters Association and also the All India Rice Exporters Association, have also said APEDA has a broad mandate covering multiple commodities and therefore cannot provide the “single-minded focus, scientific depth, legal capability, and field-level presence” required for a GI-sensitive product like basmati.

“A statutory Board could establish uniform seed protocols, maintain DNA profile databases, enforce buffer zones, and strengthen monitoring at farm- and border-levels to prevent adulteration and protect market share,” the exporters said in letters addressed to top government officials.