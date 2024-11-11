Centre may raise purchase price of cane ethanol by up to Rs 3 per litre

Ahead of Maharashtra polls, the Central government might increase the price at which Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) procure ethanol from sugar companies by up to Rs 3 per litre for the 2024-25 marketing season that started from this month.

Sources said that a formal cabinet on the same could be moved in the next few days only after the proposal gets clearance from a Group of Ministers (GoM) and other decision making mechanisms.

The price increase includes also for ethanol produced from sugarcane juice and B-heavy molasses, production of which was recently allowed again after a gap of nearly a