Centre warms up to allowing wheat product exports with quantitative curb

In a relief to flour millers, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has urged the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to take appropriate action on a request from millers to open exports of wheat products with a quantitative restriction of 1 million tonnes (mt). The DGFT functions under the Ministry of Commerce.

The request, according to sources, has been made in view of surplus production of both wheat and wheat products, and their ample domestic availability.

In a letter to DGFT, the ministry said that as flour millers have sought allowing exports due to prevailing surplus and strong production outlook,