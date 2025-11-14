Friday, November 14, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / Centre warms up to allowing wheat product exports with quantitative curb

Centre warms up to allowing wheat product exports with quantitative curb

Consumer Affairs urges DGFT for taking action against flour millers demand to open exports

wheat,agriculture
premium

As on October 16, India had around 66.65 mt of wheat and rice together in its central pool stocks as against a buffer requirement of 30.77 mt. (Reuters)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 11:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a relief to flour millers, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs has urged the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to take appropriate action on a request from millers to open exports of wheat products with a quantitative restriction of 1 million tonnes (mt). The DGFT functions under the Ministry of Commerce. 
The request, according to sources, has been made in view of surplus production of both wheat and wheat products, and their ample domestic availability. 
In a letter to DGFT, the ministry said that as flour millers have sought allowing exports due to prevailing surplus and strong production outlook,
Topics : Wheat production agri exports DGFT Agriculture exporters
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon