Home / Industry / Agriculture / Debt burden pushes MP to quit DCP scheme, subsidy reform could take a hit

Debt burden pushes MP to quit DCP scheme, subsidy reform could take a hit

The latest large grain producing state to choose central govt distribution of grains for ration shops has claimed high-interest loans for procurement and non-repayment from the Centre as a reason

In his letter, the chief minister claimed the state government had been suffering significant financial losses due to delay in clearing the foodgrain stocks it had purchased for distribution through ration shops for free under the DCP system.

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Early in November, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav wrote to the Union government with an unusual request: the state wanted to opt out of the decentralised procurement (DCP) system for foodgrains on account of mounting financial challenges.
 
In his letter, the chief minister claimed the state government had been suffering significant financial losses due to delay in clearing the foodgrain stocks it had purchased for distribution through ration shops for free under the DCP system.
 
As it turned out, the state government had borrowed heavily from banks to make payments to farmers, an amount that stood at Rs 72,177
