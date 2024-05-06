Business Standard
Every rupee invested in agri research yields Rs 13.85, says study

After research comes agriculture extension activities which give the second best return on investment at 7.40 rupees for every one rupee invested

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 06 2024 | 10:47 PM IST

As investment in agriculture research decelerated between 2011 and 2022, a recent working paper has revealed that every rupee invested in agricultural research yields a return of nearly Rs 13.85, surpassing returns from all other activities linked to farming.
 
The working paper was published by the National Institute of Agriculture Economics and Policy Research (NIAP), an entity operating under the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), last month.
 
“Looking towards the growing demand for food and other agricultural products and the future challenges to their production amidst little scope for expansion of agricultural land, it is imperative to invest more
First Published: May 06 2024 | 10:41 PM IST

