Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / FinMin pushes banks to boost farm loans against e-warehouse receipts

FinMin pushes banks to boost farm loans against e-warehouse receipts

So far, only eight banks have joined the NCGTC for credit guarantee coverage, while 26 banks have signed up for the e-KUN portal which is part of the Jansamarth portal

wheat crop, Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Wheat
Premium

“To reduce administrative burden and make the process borrower-friendly, we’ve recommended that the credit-guarantee fees be deducted and remitted in one go at the time of disbursement rather than in monthly tranches,” said a senior official in a lea

Harsh Kumar Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

To improve farmers’ and agri-businesses’ access to credit, the Union finance ministry has asked banks — public, private, regional rural, and cooperative — to sign up for the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) and the e-Kisan Upaj Nidhi (e-KUN) portal.
 
These platforms support lending against electronic negotiable warehouse receipts (e-NWRs), which allow farmers to use stored produce as collateral for loans.
 
So far, eight banks have joined the NCGTC while 26 have signed up for the e-KUN portal, which is part of the Jansamarth portal.
 
A senior government official said the ministry had asked public-sector banks (PSBs) to ensure
Topics : Finance Ministry warehouse Banks farm loan

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon