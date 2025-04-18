FinMin pushes banks to boost farm loans against e-warehouse receipts

To improve farmers’ and agri-businesses’ access to credit, the Union finance ministry has asked banks — public, private, regional rural, and cooperative — to sign up for the National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company (NCGTC) and the e-Kisan Upaj Nidhi (e-KUN) portal.

These platforms support lending against electronic negotiable warehouse receipts (e-NWRs), which allow farmers to use stored produce as collateral for loans.

So far, eight banks have joined the NCGTC while 26 have signed up for the e-KUN portal, which is part of the Jansamarth portal.

A senior government official said the ministry had asked public-sector banks (PSBs) to ensure