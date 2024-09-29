Business Standard
Centre looks to hit white rice trade sweet spot with weekend moves

Export of white rice allowed at minimum export price of $490 per tonne; export duty on parboiled rice cut from 20% to 10%

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

The Centre’s move over the weekend to lift curbs on export of non-basmati white rice and replace it with a minimum export price (MEP) of $490 per tonne is to ensure that cheaper rice varieties for PDS consumption are not exported out of India, trade and market sources said.

This will also lift the export of premium varieties such as ‘Sona Masuri’ and ‘Gobindo Bhog.’
 
Export tax on non-basmati white rice was also slashed just a day before the MEP was imposed by the government.
‘Gobindo Bhog’ and ‘Sona Masuri’ rice varieties are among the premium non-basmati rice variants
Topics : rice export Food Corporation of India paddy MSP

