Sowing is lagging due to drought and below-normal rainfall in some of the major growing states, including Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

In the period from October 1 to November 16, post-monsoon rainfall in India was almost 34 per cent below normal. This, coupled with subpar southwest monsoon rainfall in several states this year, has delayed chana sowing as soil moisture levels remain inadequate in key growing regions, some experts said.

Chana, or chickpeas, had been sown across around 3.11 million hectares (mha) by November 13, compared with 3.9 mha during the same period a year ago.

The crop is normally sown across around 9.98 mha, which means there is still considerable time before a clearer picture of the acreage emerges.

“Also, it must be understood that a significant amount of sowing will take place after the Diwali and Chhath festivities, when farmers and labourers return to their fields. This could ensure a faster pick-up in sowing in the coming weeks,” a senior official said.

November is the most crucial month for chana sowing, and any major shortfall during this period could affect final yields.

The advisories and contingency plans also come amid a crackdown on hoarding and black-marketing of pulses, including tur and urad, prices of which have risen due to poor harvest prospects.

Chickpeas, grown during the rabi season, are important to India’s pulse economy and rank among the country’s most widely cultivated pulses.

They are also the largest pulse crop grown in the country, and any fall in production could have a considerable bearing on overall pulse output and imports throughout the year.

Data show that in the 2025-26 crop year (July-June), India produced around 27.4 million tonnes (mt) of pulses, of which chana, accounted for around 46 per cent, or 12.5 mt. Other pulses, such as tur, urad, moong, and masur, made up the remaining 54 per cent.

As part of efforts to minimise potential crop losses, agronomic advisories have been issued for major chickpea-growing states, particularly Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, and Rajasthan. The advisories cover both pre- and post-sowing activities, as well as different stages of crop growth, from the second fortnight of October through February.

Before sowing, farmers have been advised to select region-specific varieties, ensure seed availability and treatment, follow recommended sowing times and spacing, and apply prescribed doses of fertilisers, including micronutrients.

During the early growth stage, between 15 and 30 days after sowing, farmers have been advised to monitor germination and plant population and undertake timely weed management using suitable herbicides or manual and mechanical methods.

At the branching and flowering stages, between 30 and 60 days after sowing, farmers have been advised to monitor soil moisture and provide life-saving irrigation when required. They have also been asked to track pod borer incidence using pheromone traps.

During pod formation, farmers have been urged to intensify pest monitoring, avoid moisture stress, and drain excess water following heavy winter rains.

The advisory also stresses the need to harvest at physiological maturity to prevent crop losses due to pod shattering and deterioration in quality.

“Timely sowing, balanced nutrition, and proper weed, pest, and disease management can help farmers secure higher chickpea yields and better returns,” the government said.

“Along with the advisory, a contingency plan for rabi pulses was also sent to the agriculture department earlier this month for circulation among chickpea-growing states,” D K Yadav, deputy director general, crop science, Indian Council of Agricultural Research, told Business Standard.