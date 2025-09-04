Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 05:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heavy rainfall hits Kharif crops in Rajasthan in the last fortnight

Heavy rainfall hits Kharif crops in Rajasthan in the last fortnight

Major crops such as moong, bajra, maize, soybean, groundnut, and cotton are most impacted

According to trade estimates in the Hanumangarh area, 30 per cent of the cotton crop has been affected.

Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 5:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Kharif crops in Rajasthan have been hit by heavy rainfall last fortnight, said commodity traders.
 
According to traders, in August, kharif crops were drying due to scanty rainfall for 20-25 days. Now, the problem of damage and rotting of crops may arise as agricultural fields are filled with rainwater.
 
Major crops such as moong, bajra, maize, soybean, groundnut, and cotton are most impacted. 
 
Also, it is feared that moong-moth, groundnut, millet, guar, and maize crops may be damaged in the next few days if the incessant rains continue.
