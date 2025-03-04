Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 11:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India faces limited gains, more pain from trade war between US and China

India faces limited gains, more pain from trade war between US and China

Advantage cotton producers, but other farm items at risk of glut from US supplies, say experts

cotton, China, textile industry
Premium

Image Credit: Bloomberg

Shreya NandiSanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the trade war between the US and China intensifies, any possible gains for Indian exporters of agricultural products for now could be limited only to cotton, trade experts said. On the contrary, if US dumps its leftover surplus from China into India taking advantage of any favourable tariff structure, it could harm India's farm sector.
 
On Tuesday, China announced that it will retaliate with higher tariffs on imports from the US, on a slew of agricultural products such as chicken, wheat, corn, cotton, sorghum, meat, soybean, and dairy products, among others, from 10 March.
 
The announcement came in after
Topics : Trade war agricultural exports US tariff farm sector

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon