India faces limited gains, more pain from trade war between US and China

As the trade war between the US and China intensifies, any possible gains for Indian exporters of agricultural products for now could be limited only to cotton, trade experts said. On the contrary, if US dumps its leftover surplus from China into India taking advantage of any favourable tariff structure, it could harm India's farm sector.

On Tuesday, China announced that it will retaliate with higher tariffs on imports from the US, on a slew of agricultural products such as chicken, wheat, corn, cotton, sorghum, meat, soybean, and dairy products, among others, from 10 March.

The announcement came in after