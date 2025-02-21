Friday, February 21, 2025 | 10:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Agriculture / India's foodgrain production becoming rainfall-resistant, hints study

India's foodgrain production becoming rainfall-resistant, hints study

Warehousing capacity and foodgrains production also show a 'weak correlation'

Food grains
Photo: Bloomberg

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 10:09 PM IST

Is India’s foodgrain production increasingly getting decoupled from rainfall performance? Well, the common understanding is that poor annual rainfall has a negative impact on the output of foodgrains.
 
However, a recent regression analysis for the period between 2012-13 and 2022-23 shows that the correlation between rainfall and foodgrain production is only “moderately positive”. But, the correlation is “strongly positive” when it comes to prices, electricity and fertiliser availability, and irrigation coverage.
 
Warehousing capacity and foodgrain production show a “weak correlation”. In other words, the analysis done by the research wing of industry chamber PHDCCI seems to suggest that India’s foodgrain
Topics : food grain production Rainfall Foodgrains

