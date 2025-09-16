India's sugar sector sees sweet days ahead despite some bitter notes

‘Happy days are here again for the sugar sector!’ exclaimed Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra at a recent conference of sugar and ethanol makers, summing up the mood that prevailed in the opening session of the two-day event in New Delhi.

The event, which comprised leading industry players from the sugar sector as well major ethanol producers and other stakeholders, was dominated by discourse on how India will manage the almost-12 million tonnes (MT) of surplus sweetener projected to be produced this season - which typically runs from October to September - that starts in the next 15 days.

The